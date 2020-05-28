WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission approved about $128,000 Tuesday toward repairing Squilchuck Road and a culvert that was involved in damage to three homes last year during a flooding event.
On Aug. 10 2019, more than two inches of rain fell in six hours, overwhelming catch basins and shooting out of a culvert under Squilchuck Road. The water caused a landslide that buried three mobile homes at the Squilchuck Creek Community mobile home park on Boodry Street.
The funding approved on Tuesday will go to Hurst & Sons, the company that owns the Squilchuck Creek Community, upon completion of repairs to the culvert and road.
Hurst & Sons will be in charge of hiring the construction company to complete the work to both the county road and on their private property, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokeswoman.
“Because a portion of the county-owned right-of-way and Squilchuck Creek Community property were damaged and the final repair would be more efficiently completed as one project, we partnered with Squilchuck Creek Community to complete the work,” FitzSimmons said.
Hurst & Sons will be putting in a concrete channel with riprap in it to slow down the water as it comes out of the culvert, said Levi Black, Hurst & Sons general manager. The water will then be directed into the mobile home park’s drainage system at a trickle. The idea is to fill back in the natural slide area and allow the water to go where it wants.
“That was kind of the natural floodway already,” Black said. “We’re basically just going to fill that back in and create something that is impervious.”
In order to complete the project one of the mobile homes, No. 12, will have to be removed, he said. They will try to recover the other two mobile homes, Nos. 11 and 13. But the company hasn’t moved any of the dirt, because of the need to demolish No. 12.
The owner of the No. 12 residence has already signed off the mobile home to the park to be demolished, Black said. The owners of Nos. 11 and 13 can then decide what they want to do with their properties after they are uncovered. The owners are currently living with family members.
It has taken the company longer to start the project than they would have liked for a couple of reasons, Black said. One reason is because the county’s engineers didn’t come back with a design for the new culvert until in the winter and so the company needed to wait until spring to start construction. The second reason is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They won’t be able to start until the state reaches its COVID-19 Phase 3 reopening, but at that point the construction company will be one week out from starting, he said.
“It should be completed, I’d love to tell everyone that I expect it to be done by July, but I’m not sure how long it is going to take,” Black said.