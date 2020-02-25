CASHMERE — The Chelan County Commission on Tuesday awarded a $19.3 million contract to Seattle-based SB Structures to build the new West Cashmere Bridge.
Construction should take about 20 months, according to a county news release. The approximately $25.5 million project is being paid for with federal, state, local and private dollars, including a contribution from Crunch Pak.
“With a contractor on board, demolition of the current bridge will get underway this spring,” Eric Pierson, public works director and county engineer, said in the release. “When opened late next year, the new bridge will be accessible to all traffic, from school buses and fire engines to freight and ag-related haulers. It will be an asset to the growing Cashmere community.”
The new bridge will span the Wenatchee River near the current location on Goodwin Road. It'll cross over Highway 2/97 to Hay Canyon Road, where a roundabout will be located.
Built in 1929, the bridge originally connected orchardists on the north bank of the Wenatchee River to Cashmere on the south bank.
Studies and inspections determined it is obsolete and structurally deficient. Height and weight restrictions prohibit freight trucks, school buses and some emergency response vehicles from using it.
According to the release, the bridge would have had to be severely restricted or closed by 2022 if not replaced. Design of the new bridge started in 2016.
A project open house is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive. Public Works staff will be on hand to answer questions, especially from neighbors and citizens who will be affected by the construction.
Project updates are available at wwrld.us/2T0GNB3.