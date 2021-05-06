WENATCHEE — Don’t expect a quick turnaround on Chelan County building permit applications anytime soon.
“We are experiencing an extreme backlog in permit application processing. Delays, in some cases over 90 days, can be expected,” is the caution posted this week on the county’s website, noting that as of Monday, Community Development staff was juggling 350 open applications.
Community Development Director Jim Brown attributes the backlog to a staff shortage and a rush of permits in January stemming from those trying to get ahead of new state energy code that went into effect Feb. 1 followed by a second wave from those trying to stay ahead of rising materials costs.
Builders submitted 151 more permits to the county’s planning department in the first four months of this year than last year.
- January saw a bump of 95 building permits, from 51 in 2020 to 146 this year, connected to the new energy code.
- February was about even, with 65 last year and 64 this year.
- March brought 21 more permits this year — 99 compared to last year’s 78.
- April saw 36 more permits — 101 this year compared to 65 last year.
“Rising materials costs are causing those planning to build to hurry up and try to get permitted before the costs go up even higher,” he said. “We had no way to anticipate that.”
It’s compounded, he said, by staff that is stretched thin. A building permit technician was promoted to plans examiner to help ease that backlog, then the other plans examiner resigned to take a job as a building official elsewhere.
“So we not only had a new person examining plans but still had not backfilled the permit tech post she vacated," he said.
Normally, permits take anywhere from three weeks to 60-plus days to process depending on the complexity of the project, he said.
“Rarely over 90 days except this last year because of the COVID issue and being mail-in submission only for a building permit,” he said.
The hope had been to catch up with finding and training new hires to fill open positions during the usual winter slowdown after an unexpectedly busy pandemic year.
“We are in full construction season and we had no winter ‘down time’ because of the energy code,” he said.
Given the staffing and workload outlook, he expects the permit backlog won’t be cleared until fall at the earliest, provided “construction season slows down, along with permit applications, presumably dropping off.”
Plans are in the works to streamline the permit process, which will help, but that also takes time.
“We are working on implementing an improved process for simple permits that do not require complex review,” he said. “Actual actions are coming soon, not just more analysis. We know what the problems are.”
They also are working on introducing an electronic plans submission process this summer and expanding in the fall to more electronic forms submissions, he said, “if we can get it accomplished and the bugs worked out. It is not an easy switch given some software limitations, requirements in our codes, and software compatibility problems we have to work through.”
The increased workload this spring has meant some overtime for staff to help address the backlog, but that only goes so far.
“After the high-volume days, most are saying they need the break to stay at their best when on their normal hours,” he said.
Help is on the horizon.
“We just hired someone to fill the tech position,” he said. The new hire has experience in another county, so is somewhat trained and starts in a few weeks.
Interviews are scheduled next week to fill an added permit tech post, he said, but it will take time to get them trained.
The backup plan to help clear the backlog was to hire contractors, which also is taking longer than expected, Brown said.
“So far, we have not found a qualified applicant (for the contract position),” he said.
Finding qualified help — whether contracting for service or hiring staff — is a challenge.
“These are not positions you can just up or down size like day labor staff,” he said. “They are technical and require training and proficiency to be effective.”
The other hold up in adding staff is a familiar refrain.
“One of the challenges to hiring is the very issue we deal with — housing. The cost of housing is out of reach of those with the salaries we can offer, just like many employers are experiencing,” he said. “We are not unique with that problem, but some of our positions are specialized and if you want to attract experienced people in those specialties, you have to have a lure to this area. The cost of housing has become a barrier, in spite of the other lures.”
Things might get worse before they get better, he said.
“We also have a likely impending short-term rental code that will be coming to us by mid-summer,” he said. “That will result in hundreds of applications for those permits, all handled by the same staff. One of the new permit techs is actually for that task, but we are bringing that person on early to help manage the backlog.”
Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert said Community Development is doing all it can to handle the record number of permits. He credits Brown for handling the backlog in a "systematic and straightforward way."
"We are strongly supportive of Jim and his team, some of whom are working very long hours to address this issue," Bugert said. "They are professional and upbeat in dealing with this demand — even with the inevitable complaints they receive from some permit applicants."
He notes the department is handling some other big projects in addition to building permit applications.
"The department just completed the update to the Critical Areas Ordinance, they are creating a program to address the proliferation of short-term rentals, creating a new code enforcement program and updating our Shoreline Master Plan," he said. "Each of them has been a major undertaking in itself. Once they are completed — which could be as early as this July — our director and key staff will be able to reallocate time and effort."
Brown said he posted the "alert" on the website to make everyone aware of the situation.
“People are calling the office, many of them angry at the delay,” he said. “We did not cause the delay and are doing our best to manage this within all the challenges. ... We are working as fast as we can, and are handling (the building permit applications) in the order they came in. If we can get them out sooner, we will.”