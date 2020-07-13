WENATCHEE — Chelan County officials are considering moving code enforcement away from Community Development and into the Sheriff’s Office to reduce a backlog of 800 to 1,000 cases.
It is at very preliminary stages, but the county is talking to Sheriff Brian Burnett about hiring about three deputies to handle code enforcement, Community Development Director Jim Brown said during a June 24 Planning Commission meeting.
It would cost about $500,000 and include the need to fully equip the officers and provide them with vehicles. Some of the cost would be covered by using Community Development’s current code enforcement budget, he said.
“Think of it as like an animal control deputy or some other specialized deputy that code enforcement will be all that they do,” Brown said.
The issue came up because Planning Commission members were talking about how new short-term rental regulations would be regulated. Some members were concerned about the cost of the county hiring three deputies just to handle short-term rental regulations.
The three code enforcement deputies would cover all code enforcement, Brown reassured the members.
Code enforcement includes things like garbage in yards and other property and building related violations.
The county is considering the change because of the backlog of complaints it is facing, Commissioner Doug England said.
“They appeal and it takes a while to get a court case and then they finally get a hearing and then they appeal that,” England said. “It’s a big long thing and you can drag just about anything out a couple of years.”
If the process goes through the sheriff’s office, deputies will be able to issue citations and it will go through district court instead of superior court, he said. District court tends to be a faster process than superior court. It’s a similar model to how Grant County handles code enforcement.
Code enforcement with the county is already undergoing changes, Brown said. One of the county’s code enforcement officers quit for a different job and the department does not plan to refill that position.