WENATCHEE HEIGHTS — A contractor hired by Chelan County will start a two-month roadwork project next week on Wenatchee Heights Road.
Selland Construction will start work on Monday, according to a Chelan County news release. The work will widen and rehabilitate Wenatchee Heights Road from Squilchuck Road to milepost 1.32 and it will cost about $2.4 million. The work should be completed around mid-October.
Motorists should expect some delays during the work as roads will be down to one lane, according to the news release. Flaggers will direct vehicles and pilot cars will guide motorists through the work zone. The speed limit through the work zone will be reduced to 25 mph.
The construction crew will be using a recycling technique called full-depth reclamation, according to the news release. The flexible pavement section and a portion of the underlying material are crushed, pulverized and blended into a base. Then crews place a mat of asphalt on top.