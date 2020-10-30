NCW — Michele Blondin juggled the phone Friday, attempting to help eager Grant County voters register, while answering a reporter’s question about ballot numbers.
It has been a busy election year for county election offices in North Central Washington and across the state.
Some offices are reporting more ballots returned by Friday than they received in total during the primary election in August. And people are registering in large numbers, including at the Grant County Auditor’s Office.
The office reported 2,500 people registering since Sept. 23, said Blondin, Grant County certified election administrator.
In Grant County, they have received 27,128 ballots, 57% of registered voters, Blondin said.
Chelan County is reaching close to 90% of eligible voters registered, which was closer to 75% to 85% in 2016, Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said.
Chelan County has already received 64% of its ballots, about 32,100, and Moore is estimating that final turnout will be close to 90%, he said. It will likely break records, he said. In comparison, Chelan County had about 80% voter turnout for the 2016 election.
“I think that the candidates on both sides have gotten people energized,” Moore said. “And then we heard a lot of discussions around concerns involving vote by mail and those issues. I think as a result people, once they got their ballots, quickly got them back to us.”
Washington has been voting by mail for many years without any problems, he added.
In 2016, Chelan County had 43,400 registered voters and it now has close to 50,230, Moore said.
Douglas County has received 15,000 ballots, a 64% turnout, which has already exceeded the primary turnout of 60%, Douglas county Auditor Thad Duvall said.
Duvall expects to continue to receive a large number of ballots all the way up and past election day, he said. If people mail ballots before election day and they are postmarked, they will be counted.
The auditor’s office in Douglas County has registered 500 new voters this week alone, an usually large number, Duvall said. If people would like to register they can still do so all the way up to election day, but it needs to be at the auditor’s office.
“If people are returning their ballots from this point on I would not use the mail. I would use drop-off boxes,” he said.
In Okanogan County, they have received about 16,000 ballots, a 63% turnout rate, Okanogan County Auditor Cari Hall said. The county had a 59% turnout rate in the August primary.
The Okanogan County office is working hard to keep up with the pace of ballots, with people clocking in 12- to 14-hour days, Hall said.
“What I would normally see is this: An influx initially and then normally you would see kind of a lull,” she said. “We haven’t seen any lull, they are continuing to come in in numbers.”