WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Commission approved $231,226 in additional funding Tuesday for a project to prevent mud flows over South Lakeshore Road on Lake Chelan.
South Lakeshore Road was blocked twice last year due to mud flows that came from an area referred to as Slide Ridge.
On Tuesday, the county extended the contract for KPFF Consulting Engineers, the company that designed the project, to allow them to provide feedback during construction, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson. The total cost of the contract is $435,226.
The county plans to remove a culvert near Slide Ridge and build a bridge in the area to allow debris to pass under the road and into Lake Chelan, FitzSimmon said. Berms would also be placed to protect private property owners on either side and channel the flows. Construction will likely start sometime in summer 2021.
The total cost of the project is about $2.8 million and will be funded using grants from FEMA and the Chelan County Flood Control Zone District.
Slide Ridge is frequently hit by intense summer thunderstorms that deliver more than an inch of rainfall in an hour’s time, according to a county document. The county has spent nearly $750,000 removing material from the road in that area since 2003; between 2003 and 2017, the county has removed 62,000 cubic yards of debris.