WENATCHEE — Wenatchee city attorneys are concerned about what they say is a significant increase in the number of felony cases being declined by the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The issue was brought up by city attorney Danielle Marchant during a recent city council meeting. In the past, she said, there have been 30 to 40 such cases each year. During the first six months of 2021, however, the county has declined nearly 80 cases, according to a review done by Marchant's office.
Cases are initiated by the Wenatchee Police Department. When police arrest an individual, the case is sent to county prosecutors, who can file charges. If the individual isn't arrested, they go before a Chelan County Superior Court judge to determine if there is probable cause for the arrest. Prosecutors then have 72 hours to file charges. Certain cases are declined even after a judge has found probable cause for a felony crime, said Marchant.
“It’s significant,” she said. “We do feel like they should be prosecuting some of the charges that they’re declining.”
Not all of the declined cases go directly to the city, just ones the county decides to send on. At this point, Marchant said the city files any charges that they can, which are limited to misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors.
She added that the increase in declined cases could cost the city more in court filing fees, public defender fees, jail fees and more.
Marchant declined to comment on the possible causes contributing to the increase in declined cases. But city attorney Steve Smith addressed the issue during a city council meeting on June 17 following questions from councilmembers. He hypothesized that the county has budgetary concerns and low staff.
Chelan County Prosecutor Robert W. Sealby refuted the idea: “We have no budget concerns and are not understaffed, so any speculation regarding the same in relation to declining a case is 100 percent false.”
Marchant told The Wenatchee World in an interview that she discussed the city's concerns with Sealby following the city council meeting.
Both she and Sealby said the county and city will continue communicating about the issue, and the county has asked city attorneys to provide information on any cases it believes should not have been declined and the county will conduct a second review if necessary.
“I’ve discussed the ‘declined cases’ subject with our staff/deputy prosecutors and I am confident that any decision our office made to decline a case has been proper based on prosecutorial ethics that this office must follow in addition to thorough internal discussion and review,” Sealby, who has less than a month on the job, said in an email to The World.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld of the Wenatchee Police Department declined to comment on the matter, stating that prosecutors — not the police — are responsible for charging individuals.
East Wenatchee city attorney Devin Poulson said his city has not experienced a similar increase in declined cases. He said there have been 53 declined cases in 2021 compared to 122 total during 2020.