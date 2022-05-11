WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners took public comment Tuesday on a new set of building regulations requiring homes be built using new practices and materials to protect against wildfires.
Eaves, soffits, exterior walls, roofs, among other things would be built using ignition- and fire-resistant materials. And certain styles like wood shake and wood shingle roofs, for example would be prohibited, according to the proposed code.
The proposed code, as currently written, applies to new buildings and remodels that would replace over 12 months 50% or more of a component to a structure, according to a county news release.
The proposed Chelan County Wildland-Urban Interface Code can be found online here: wwrld.us/firecode.
The cities of Wenatchee and Leavenworth have already passed similar code which applies to construction in the cities' urban growth areas, the county release states.
Mark Barnes, the Leavenworth building official, said at Tuesday's public hearing that they received positive feedback about the code from contractors in the area.
Arnold Baker, Chelan County Fire District 5 chief, spoke in support of the proposed code, saying that wildfires are a significant problem that need to be addressed.
If a home begins to burn, the combustible materials create fire brands and embers that can then ignite other homes like in the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire,which burned 28 homes.
Embers can travel as far as 2 miles or more from the active front of a wildfire, Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi said in a news release.
Baker said that during a major 2002 fire in Manson they were able to protect around 60 structures on the outskirts of town, but the number of structures is now up to 150, which is harder and more dangerous to defend.
"(The code) is not deep; this is not harsh," he said. "This is good stuff. We need to make homes hardened and defensible to help protect our firefighters."
Lawrence Shepherd, chief executive officer with Building North Central Washington, also commented at Tuesday's public hearing. He said he was appreciative of the fact BNCW was included in the code's development but was doubtful about how effective the code would be if implemented at this time.
The county is in a vulnerable spot as several key positions in its Community Development department — director, assistant director and building officer — have not been filled, Shepherd said.
And with inflation the way it is, along with the long permitting process at the county, the cost would only go up even higher to build or remodel under this new code, according to Shepherd.
Annie Schmidt, Chelan County Fire District 3 spokesperson, said everyone needs to do their part in the fight against wildfires and thought the proposed code was good.
"Obviously there are costs involved if you're regulating a certain standard of building, but to think that there are not costs, if you do not regulate is also not accurate," she said. "There are costs to action and inaction. And it is my belief that the cost of inaction in this case is significantly higher than the costs added by putting in place a reasonable and well thought out code for the wildland urban interface."
The commissioners said they appreciated the work put into the code's development but said it is still a far way off until it reaches the final resolution.
"I do believe that there is a place in Chelan County for a really, it's just us identifying where that particular place is where it's going to create the greatest benefit and the greatest protection level," said Commissioner Kevin Overbay.
People can submit written public comments to the county's fire marshal at stephen.rinaldi@co.chelan.wa.us.