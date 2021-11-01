CHELAN — Chelan County officials are hosting a Zoom presentation Wednesday to describe the post-wildfire conditions of the Twenty-Five Mile Creek Watershed.
The Twentyfive Mile Fire burned more than 22,200 acres in the later summer.
Representatives of local, state and federal agencies will discuss a recently released Burned Area Emergency Response assessment of the fire’s effects and the precautions property owners should take.
“If you are a property owner in the Twenty-Five Mile Creek area, we strongly encourage you to listen in on this discussion,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management. “The impacts of the Twenty-Five Mile Fire, unfortunately, will be felt for several years to come.”
BAER reports provide estimates for debris-flow risks and runoff potentials.
Agencies presenting include the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.