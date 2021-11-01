CHELAN — Chelan County officials are hosting a Zoom presentation Wednesday to describe the post-wildfire conditions of the Twenty-Five Mile Creek Watershed.

The Twentyfive Mile Fire burned more than 22,200 acres in the later summer.

Representatives of local, state and federal agencies will discuss a recently released Burned Area Emergency Response assessment of the fire’s effects and the precautions property owners should take.

“If you are a property owner in the Twenty-Five Mile Creek area, we strongly encourage you to listen in on this discussion,” said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management. “The impacts of the Twenty-Five Mile Fire, unfortunately, will be felt for several years to come.”

BAER reports provide estimates for debris-flow risks and runoff potentials.

Agencies presenting include the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources.

Visit co.chelan.wa.us for attendance details.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain