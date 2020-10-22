CHELAN — A Chelan Valley couple donated $1 million to help cover construction costs for the Community Center at Lake Chelan. The project, led by local non-profit Seven Acres, officially broke ground on Tuesday.
Brooke and Scott Isaak had planned to donate anonymously, but decided to go public in hopes that it would encourage others to donate, according to a Community Center news release. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that’s had such a huge impact on our lives,” Brooke Isaak said in the release.
The facility will have a 25-meter indoor pool, gym/auditorium, an indoor play area, meeting spaces, a commercial kitchen, offices for local organizations and businesses, outdoor volleyball courts and a work center.
Seven Acres board members held their groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site on Bighorn Way in Chelan. Board Chairman Ben Williams said he appreciated community enthusiasm and support for the project.
“It’s nearly impossible to explain just how thrilled we all are,” said Williams in the release.
Seven Acres had planned for the groundbreaking event to be an open gathering but opted to make it private due to COVID-19.
Work on the facility will begin immediately. The outdoor areas and pool are projected to be completed by summer 2022.