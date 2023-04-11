WATERVILLE — A Douglas County Court Commissioner has rejected a Badger Mountain murder suspect's request to represent himself at trial.

Dalton Potter 366359 11.1.2018.jpg (copy) (copy)

Dalton Scott Potter

Dalton Scott Potter, 28, of Wenatchee, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

