WATERVILLE — A Douglas County Court Commissioner has rejected a Badger Mountain murder suspect's request to represent himself at trial.
Dalton Scott Potter, 28, of Wenatchee, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with 13 felonies, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Potter in an omnibus hearing Tuesday reiterated his desire, now the second time, to represent himself, rather than his appointed public defender, Jesse Collins.
When Court Commissioner Philip Safar questioned how he would represent himself, Potter said he did not feel comfortable answering any questions about his charges or a trial, according to documents filed in Superior Court.
Potter said he would not feel comfortable answering questions until he had access to a law library, according to court documents.
In a memorandum filed Tuesday, Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar argued that Potter should continue to be represented by a public defender as he "his scattered comments about representation ... are made without a general understanding of the consequences."
Safar ruled against allowing Potter to represent himself. According to court minutes, Potter reiterated in the court minutes he felt his current counsel was misrepresenting him, but Safar said Collins would continue to represent him.
A readiness hearing is scheduled for April 18.
Collins in February had a mental health evaluation ordered for Potter but he was determined to be competent to stand trial by a psychologist from the state Office of Forensic Mental Health Services.
Detectives believe on Jan. 21 Potter shot and killed Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, and then shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The father and daughter were traveling behind a Kia Soul allegedly driven by Potter. The Kia and gun were both registered to Longwell, who was the sole Kia passenger.
Potter is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $3 million bail.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone