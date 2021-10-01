WENATCHEE — Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients died in September at Central Washington Hospital,…
The hospital saw six COVID-19 deaths sometime between Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson, in an email.
Another five died in the hospital over the weekend due to other diseases or complications unrelated to COVID-19, according to Canning.
As of Friday, 43 people were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. Thirty-eight out of the 43 patients were not fully vaccinated.
As of Sept. 29, the Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a 14-day COVID-19 rate of:
Chelan County, 694.2 per 100,000. About a week ago, on Sept. 21, the rate was 852.4 per 100,000.
Douglas County, 706.3 per 100,000. On Sept. 21, the rate was 889.1 per 100,000.
Cases have been dropping, but at the moment they are still very high, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health administrator.
"We really need to make sure that people are wearing their masks in indoor settings and that we're getting anybody who's not vaccinated, vaccinated," he said.
