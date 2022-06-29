EAST WENATCHEE — COVID-19 case levels have flattened after a small surge that began in May.
COVID-19 cases have leveled off a bit here in Eastern and North Central Washington, said Dr. James Wallace, interim Chelan-Douglas Health District officer, at Monday's meeting of the health board.
The 14-day case rate in Chelan-Douglas counties as of Monday was 357.35 per 100,000, according to health district data. On June 2, the rate was 341.95 per 100,000. The rate has not wavered too far off the 300 per 100,000 range throughout the month.
This latest surge peaked in late-May with a 14-day case rate at 385.7 per 100,000 on May 27, according to state Department of Health data.
The prominence of at-home tests makes it much more difficult than before to get accurate case numbers as many people do not report the test results, Wallace said.
Hospitalizations now more accurately reflect COVID activity and severity, he said.
On June 21, Confluence Health reported that eight patients were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19. No COVID-19 patient was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.
The health district's goal at this time is to prevent people from getting sick and ending up in the hospital with the worst symptoms of COVID as well as ensuring that critical infrastructure like schools, utilities and healthcare systems continue operating, Wallace said.
"We've gotten very close to the breakdown in a lot of those systems in January and February, so we want to protect ourselves from having to go back there," he said. "Right now, with the surveillance that we're seeing, we don't have that immediate need or that immediate risk, but we're watching it closely."
