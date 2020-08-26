EAST WENATCHEE — There were no school buses, no backpacks and, at least for some, no early morning drop-offs, but other than that it felt (somewhat) like a normal first day of school for parents, students and teachers Wednesday morning.
Across the Wenatchee Valley, first-day pictures were snapped outside the front door. Kids labored to get back into their morning routine — some even shedding a few tears. And teachers were back in the classroom easing into the first day with welcome back activities and presentations.
Of course, that’s where a lot of the normalcy ended.
Instead of a room full of students, teachers had a chatroom full of faces or blank screens staring back at them as kids K-12 logged on for their first day of school.
“It’s as normal as they can make it for as weird (a time) as it is,” said Beth Farmer, whose son Shaw is a second-grader at Grant Elementary School in East Wenatchee. “I know it’s new for teachers too.”
Surrounded by his Pokémon cards, Star Wars spaceships and Avengers figurines, Shaw checked in from his bedroom desk at 9:30 a.m., while Beth sat off-screen to assist with technical issues.
Shaw, who would normally go to YMCA for their before-school-care in the morning, got to sleep in and get a little bit of a later start. But for the Kristi Serrato and her four girls, Jayde, 17, Emma, 7, Evie, 4 and Ella, 3, it was back to the early morning regime. Everyone was fed, dressed and out the door by 7 a.m. Well, mostly. Ella sobbed as she begrudgingly got dressed for her first day of preschool.
“But once we got everyone in the car it was fine,” said Serrato, who dropped off her girls at preschool and her mother’s house before heading to work as a para-pro at Cascade Elementary School. “We had been practicing a little bit. Overall, it was quicker than I anticipated and for us, it was very typical because three of the kids still went to where they would have gone.”
For Bob Gallaher, who teaches leadership at Eastmont High School, Wednesday was bittersweet in a sense. It felt nice to get back into the classroom and away from some of the at-home distractions, but he missed the energy of having 1,400 students in the building and a classroom full of kids. Only teachers and administrators were in the building Wednesday.
“Normally on the first day kids are pretty quiet, but they are excited to see each other,” Gallaher said. “They were excited to see one another on Google Meet but the energy was missing. That’s the biggest thing, you don’t get that feedback.”
Gallaher also had to adjust his typical first day of class activity: shaking hands.
“When the students walk in on the first day we shake hands, which obviously we couldn’t do even if they were in school, but then we’ll ask the kids to sit with their hands crossed and ask which thumb is on top?” Gallaher said. “We typically are moving as much as a P.E class on our first day, learning how to shake hands, introduce ourselves and look one another in the eye. For kids to look each other in the eye for more than five seconds, it’s painful but also funny to watch.”
But with everyone online, Gallaher said he talked a little about what the class is going to be like and got to know his students. Predictably, some had some difficulties getting logged in.
“We took it easy on them today but we’ll start picking it up tomorrow,” Gallaher said. “I’ll put out a prompt and ask the kids to shake hands with someone in their house; and if they’re brave enough get it on camera and share it with the class. We just have to modify things, but we’ll make it work.”
Joanne Leonard, now in her 37th year teaching, said the first day was wonderful.
“I think we are all going to be adapting and learning new tricks as we go but certain things were even easier; like getting class codes or getting students a certain tool by copy and pasting in the chat,” said Leonard, who teaches French and German at Eastmont High School. “We were learning the alphabet in class today and it was nice to be able to use my whiteboard and then hear everyone say it.”
“The highlight of my day was when I noticed while working on the whiteboard that if a student didn’t understand, they were asking and getting help from other students. That was great to see.”
There is no question the first day was a sort of feeling-out day for some teachers and students. But that has to be expected. Wednesday was not normal for anyone. Leonard compared it to being an exchange student.
“This is new for everyone,” Leonard said. “It’s like getting transported to a different land where you don’t know the language. It might take a couple of months to get fluent. But we’re off and running and I’m glad to be back with my students.”