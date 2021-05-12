WENATCHEE — In March of 2020, Katie Blair, Wenatchee High School graduate and adventurous traveler, suddenly lost her sense of taste and smell while living in Manhattan, New York.
A week before this loss, she had been experiencing what she thought were allergy symptoms. Her symptoms were not a sign that spring had arrived. It was COVID-19.
Fourteen months later, the previously healthy 33-year-old is struggling to reclaim her life. It is difficult to be living in a body that you don’t recognize, Blair said.
Blair has “post-acute sequelae of COVID-19” or more commonly known as Long-COVID. People with Long-COVID or “Long-haulers,” will sometimes see symptoms from their original infection persist for longer than usual or see completely new symptoms develop which can last weeks to months.
Little is known about Long-COVID, and experts are still working on figuring out more about the condition, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blair realized on March 21, 2020 that the coughing and headaches were not allergies and instead probably COVID. She remembers the date as her COVID anniversary, but at the time, she did not know what to anticipate.
Living in the heart of Manhattan, three blocks from Times Square, Blair doesn’t know where she was infected. Before Broadway was shut down on March 12, she went to see three shows that week.
It took a couple weeks to get tested as COVID tests were then in short supply, she said. After quarantining for a couple weeks, Blair was able to get an antibody test sometime in April, finally confirming that she was COVID-positive.
“[Those first couple weeks] were really terrifying,” Blair said. She had recently lost her main job as a corporate recruiter, and her friends had left the city when the pandemic started. She was able to keep a side job working for a wine store.
Her symptoms, however, eventually led to pneumonia. In the first couple of weeks, Blair recalls burning up with a 104.5-degree temperature one night and calling several hospitals to find out the wait times. The shortest was six hours just to get her foot inside the door, she said.
“At that point, I was hallucinating seeing my grandfather and my childhood cat who have passed away,” Blair said. “I could hold them, and smell them and talk to them just like they were right there with me. That was the moment I knew, subconsciously, not consciously because everything seemed kind of normal, but subconsciously I knew that was a bad moment for me. I remember thinking, if you make it through this, you get to adopt a cat.”
After a month at her sickest but expecting to recover, Blair in late May packed her belongings and drove across the country to Seattle, a feat she says would be impossible now. Blair said she is proud of herself for having been able to do that.
In her life before COVID, Blair had visited and lived in various parts of the U.S. and the world— Paris, Florida, Hawaii, South Korea, and more. Seattle would have been another stop on her travels, but only some of her symptoms faded away while new ones were beginning to pop up, Blair said.
“I wasn’t getting better,” Blair said. “Every day, something else would pop up. I was like, I thought this was supposed to be a two-week flu, and then I’m fine. That’s what the news told me.”
So, she returned home to Wenatchee in early June, surprising her parents in a happy reunion.
And ever since, Blair has been working on recovery with her parents and her therapy-cat, Dolly Parton, since her symptoms have stuck around.
Blair has two physical therapy sessions a week as she continues to experience dizziness among other neurological issues that make it difficult to walk or perform other basic movements.
One of her therapy exercises, moving her head in the opposite direction of her eyes, is difficult. Blair also has stretches she does in bed to work on hip and back problems she has developed.
A trip to France right after graduating from Wenatchee High School as a Rotary Youth Exchange Student sparked a passion for wine and adventure she said. Blair would go to Central Washington University and graduate with a bachelor’s in global wine studies after the momentous first trip to France.
But now, with a newfound gluten-intolerance and difficulty with food, wine and even caffeine are out of the question. Blair has had to figure out what meals are good choices considering her condition without the aid of a nutritionist.
She pays out-of-pocket as she makes too much money on unemployment to qualify for Medicare, she said.
Blair was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder before contracting COVID, and now struggles with anxiety and depression. The combination of afflictions makes meeting appointments a real difficulty and getting a good night’s sleep a rarity.
Blair has brought her story of sickness and recovery to other news publications in the past, hoping it would serve as a cautionary tale for others not taking the virus seriously.
“We can see the finishing line and everyone is falling right before we get there,” Blair said. “I just don’t want anyone to end up like me.”
She called in to National Public Radio to share her experience recovering from Long-COVID, an interview she did not remember due memory issues brought on by her condition.
On the NPR segment on Long-haulers, Blair asked the question: “Is there hope for us out there?” People can find the segment of Science Friday here: wwrld.us/science.
Blair’s doctors are hopeful about her recovery and the possibility of returning to enter the workforce in some capacity.
“They don’t know if I will go back to 100% ever, but they’re at least hopeful that I’ll be healthy enough to go back into the workforce,” Blair said. “But no one knows what that will look like.”
Blair’s goal for the time being is to make it to Dallas to see her best friend’s newborn son, she said.
“Other than that, I don’t know and that’s really sad and disappointing to me because that’s not how my brain usually operates,” Blair said.