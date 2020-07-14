CASHMERE — Nine more residents and three more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cashmere Care Center, bringing the total number of infected to 20 — 16 residents and four staff members.
After one staff member tested positive on July 2, the nursing home conducted facility-wide testing the following day through the Chelan-Douglas Health District. About 152 people were tested.
Of those 152, seven residents tested positive and were placed in isolation at the facility while the one staff member was asked to quarantine at home. The care center coordinated another round of testing on July 10 with the assistance of the health district and a representative from Confluence Health and received the results on Monday.
The three staff members are now on a 14-day quarantine while the COVID positive residents have all been moved to prevent further spread.
Cashmere Care Center Administrator Paul Foltz told The Wenatchee World last week they had “activated their quarantine wing, so all positive residents and their corresponding roommates would be placed on that wing in separate rooms.” Foltz could not be reached to comment Tuesday.
Families of the affected residents have been called, and the center is in the process of notifying the families of other residents to update them on the situation — including what precautionary measures they are taking to ensure the safety of their residents.
“All residents continue to be actively monitored for all signs or symptoms of the virus,” Foltz wrote in a statement on the center’s website.
“The safety of our residents and families continues to be our top priority and we are doing all we can to protect those we serve. To assist with resident safety, we will be conducting weekly COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents until the virus is eradicated from our facility.”