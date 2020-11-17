Eastmont Lanes’ owner Michelle Baugher, left, talks with "best employee ever" Dylan Hermanson Monday at the East Wenatchee bowling alley. For a lot of people with special needs, the bowling alley’s sunshine league is their only option for social interaction, said Baugher. That group “has probably been hit the hardest,” she said. Hermanson, a sunshine league bowler and longtime employee, said he is sad the bowling Alley closed down again and misses coming to work and seeing his friends. “It’s hard,” he said.
Eastmont Lanes’ owner Michelle Baugher, left, talks with "best employee ever" Dylan Hermanson Monday at the East Wenatchee bowling alley. For a lot of people with special needs, the bowling alley’s sunshine league is their only option for social interaction, said Baugher. That group “has probably been hit the hardest,” she said. Hermanson, a sunshine league bowler and longtime employee, said he is sad the bowling Alley closed down again and misses coming to work and seeing his friends. “It’s hard,” he said.
Ashley Foster, Rock Island, hold her daughter Belle while her other daughter Hunter, 3, and friend Vivien Weyenberg, Wenatchee, 2, play at the Indoor Playground at Pybus Public Market on Monday. It was the last day of the program at least for a month. Foster said the Indoor Playground was crucial to her children's socialization. "We spent a lot of time here last winter."
Ashley Foster, Rock Island, hold her daughter Belle while her other daughter Hunter, 3, and friend Vivien Weyenberg, Wenatchee, 2, play at the Indoor Playground at Pybus Public Market on Monday. It was the last day of the program at least for a month. Foster said the Indoor Playground was crucial to her children's socialization. "We spent a lot of time here last winter."