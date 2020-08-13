WENATCHEE HEIGHTS — A contractor for Chelan County will be working at night on Wenatchee Heights Road next week.
Selland Construction will install six culverts from Aug.17 through Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to midnight, according to a Chelan County news release. They will work at night to avoid conflicts with traffic. Wenatchee Heights Road is experiencing a lot of traffic at this because of the cherry harvest.
Work crews return to days on Aug. 24, according to the news release.
The road is down to one lane with a pilot car leading traffic through the work area. The speed limit is reduced to 25 mph and additional safety lighting will be used.
Crews should be done with work on Wenatchee Heights Road in mid-October.