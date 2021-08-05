ARDENVOIR — Crews are working to create a containment line around a roughly 70-acre wildfire near Ardenvoir, one of many fires that started in North Central Washington after Tuesday’s lightning storm.

A report first came in about the Moe Canyon Fire, located 2 miles south of Ardenvoir, at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, said Ryan Rodruck, state Department of Natural Resources Eastern Washington communication manager.

Residents in the area should be seeing a lot of aircraft flying over to fight the fire Thursday morning, he said. It is burning in really steep terrain.

A type-3 incident management team will be leading containment efforts, he said. The fire did not spread very much overnight, but crews are going to keep a close eye on weather conditions.

Rodruck said the fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for North Central Washington in effect from 1 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The alert warns of dry, windy conditions with the possibility of more lightning.

Join the online forum

Luke Hollister: (509) 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli