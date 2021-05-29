PLAIN — Several fire crews are working to stop a brush fire which started Saturday afternoon by Chiwawa Loop Road north of Plain.
Emergency crews have put out a level 1 alert — be aware — for residents by Shugart Flats Road and Allen Road as of 5:13 p.m., said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar.
Firefighters were first dispatched to the brush fire at 4:04 p.m., said McKellar. Crews proceeded to call in a second alarm, requesting more units to help stop the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.