Updated, Thursday 10:42 a.m.
WENATCHEE — The kayaker safely made it to shore without any serious injuries and is with fire and ambulance crews at Confluence State Park, according to Chelan County Fire District 1.
--------
WENATCHEE — Emergency crews are heading out to the mouth of the Wenatchee River by Confluence State Park after reports of a kayaker tipped over into the river.
RiverCom Dispatch received a 911 call after 9 a.m. about a kayaking woman who fell into the river with her dog and was yelling for help, said Kay McKellar, a Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson.
Chelan County Fire District 1, Douglas County Fire District 2 and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office are responding to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.