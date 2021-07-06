EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee home was damaged by fire Tuesday evening.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to the 100 block of South Linden Avenue — a block south of Tony's Market — where a home was burning, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
The fire was reported about 6:15 p.m. and flames were knocked down by 6:40 p.m. Occupants left the home safely and the Red Cross has been notified to potentially provide them shelter, McKellar said.
Crews from Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
After the fire was under control, some firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire along Highway 28 near Spanish Castle Resort.