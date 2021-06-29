CHELAN — Firefighters stopped a roadside brush fire before it grew past an acre in size Monday afternoon west of Chelan.
Crews responded at 2:43 p.m. to a report that torched trees were threatening a structure on the 18000 block of South Lakeshore Road, according to a Chelan Fire and Rescue news release.
Responding firefighters called in a second alarm, asking for help from nearby fire districts, due to the extreme temperatures and the fire’s distance from stations, according to the release.
Crews stopped the fire at just under an acre with the help of calm winds, according to the release. Firefighters called off the second-alarm.
All fire personnel were back in service by 5:45 p.m. while Department of Natural Resource fire crews stayed behind to make sure the area was safe, according to the release.
“Popping noises” were reported about 30 minutes before the brush fire started, according to the report. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
—Luke Hollister, World staff