CHELAN — Crews on the Twentyfive Mile Fire north of Chelan are expected to continue burnout operations aimed at stopping the fire from spreading east.
Firefighters are burning timber and other vegetation in the Stormy Mountain area about eight miles west of Fields Point Landing, said Lori Wisehart, a spokesperson with Pacific Northwest Team 3.
“The focus of firefighting efforts right now is over there on that Devils Backbone area where they’re working to increase the depth of that containment line from Stormy Mountain north toward the Angle Peak area,” Wisehart said. “Just trying to remove the fuels from along that line and so … when the fire does get to it, they have reduced the risk of spotting or crossing that line.”
The fire began Aug. 15 and is estimated at 21,052 acres and 40% contained. The cause is under investigation.
The fire destroyed two homes and 12 outbuildings. Those figures were updated recently following reports from property owners, though they likely burned during the earliest stage of the fire, Wisehart said.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.