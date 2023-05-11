Mona Ferguson puts a crown and a lei on Manson Apple Blossom Festival Queen May Juarez before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Saturday, May 6, 2023. Ferguson is the fourth generation of a family that has continually made the Manson royalty's crowns. The Manson festival is this weekend.
MANSON – Four women have upheld a beautiful family tradition as the crown-makers for the royalty of the Manson Apple Blossom Festival for the past 75 years.
“To be part of tradition, grandma used these pink apple blossom shells,” said Mona Ferguson who has made the crowns since 2020.
In 1948, her grandmother Edna Bennett made her first crown, which was for her daughter Marjorie. Bennett continued to make crowns every year until 1980.
Bennett's final crown went to Ferguson’s sister Susie who was queen that year, and the next crown for another sister who was princess in 1981.
Ferguson then became the Manson Apple Blossom Festival queen in 1982, making the relatives all one year apart as royalty. Her own crown was made by Nita Bennett, Edna’s daughter, who crafted crowns for three years.
From there, Ferguson’s cousin Susie Bennett designed and made the crowns for 30 years until retiring in the 100th year of the festival.
“I always knew I was going to take over,” Ferguson said, who continued the family crown-making in 2020.
“And I am a bling bling, so all my crowns are just over the top. I love diamonds,” Ferguson added.
She uses Swarovski crystals, starting from just a piece of wire with thin plexiglass sheets and fingernail polish.
This year for the Hawaiian-themed “Luau at the Lake,” she also made leis out of apple blossoms for the princesses, and one for herself.
In the moments when the festival’s queen and princesses are crowned, “their eyes light up and they feel like royalty being crowned with tradition and the beauty of the crowns,” Ferguson said.
Other crowns are not kept by the princesses or queens.
“We have one permanent crown that is passed down, only the queen wears it crowned on coronation Friday night. And then in the parade it is a crown passed down through the generations. Edna’s crown we had to retire. It was getting a little older,” Ferguson said.
The 103rd annual Manson Apple Blossom Festival will begin with the crowning pageant at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Manson High School. The parade starts Saturday at 11 a.m.
