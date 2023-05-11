230511-newslocal-crownmaker 01.jpg
Mona Ferguson puts a crown and a lei on Manson Apple Blossom Festival Queen May Juarez before the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Saturday, May 6, 2023. Ferguson is the fourth generation of a family that has continually made the Manson royalty's crowns. The Manson festival is this weekend.

MANSON – Four women have upheld a beautiful family tradition as the crown-makers for the royalty of the Manson Apple Blossom Festival for the past 75 years.

“To be part of tradition, grandma used these pink apple blossom shells,” said Mona Ferguson who has made the crowns since 2020.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

