WENATCHEE — Crunch Pak, the sliced apple company in Cashmere, recently contributed $150,000 to the West Cashmere Bridge replacement project.
The $25.5 million bridge will connect Cashmere and Highway 2/97. Freight will be able to more efficiently through the area while alleviating traffic from Cashmere's historic residential zone and school zones for residents, according to a Chelan County news release Tuesday.
The new bridge is expected to open at the end of the year. See updates on bridge construction at: facebook.com/ChelanCountyPW