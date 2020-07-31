NCW — Though they were both hoping for 60% voter turnout for the Aug. 4 primary, the Chelan and Douglas county auditors say they’ve gotten less than half of that so far.
As of Friday afternoon, turnout in Chelan County was at about 26% and turnout in Douglas County was at about 25%.
“In order to reach 60% we will need to have a huge push with a lot of people voting this weekend and through Election Day next Tuesday,” Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said.
He’s still hopeful, though, as the ballot features a number of high-profile state and local races that have generated lots of interest. He believes people are waiting until closer to Election Day to vote because there are so many candidates to consider — including 36 for the governor’s race.
Duvall said turnout will most likely be much higher for the Nov. 3 general election.
“We’ll be at 80-90% for the general, for the presidential,” he said.
Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said he thinks the next few days will take turnout over the 50% mark.
“I was hoping it would be stronger because of everything we’re going through locally and nationally and the candidates on the ballot,” he said. “I was hoping for 60%.”
The low turnout is especially frustrating given the fact that Washington votes by drop box or mail and postage is paid, he said.
“I don’t know how I can make it any easier,” he said.
One local race on the ballot is for Chelan County Commission, where three candidates are looking to replace retiring Commissioner Doug England in District 3.
They are Brandt Cappell, a senior legislative assistant in the state House of Representatives; Dale England, Doug’s brother who owns Lake Chelan Helicopters and is an orchardist and former sheriff’s deputy; and Tiffany Gering, chief operating officer for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
In state Legislative District 12, which covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties, Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, faces opposition from Adrianne Moore, a Democrat from Winthrop, though with only two candidates, the race won't be decided until the Nov. 3 general election.
Seven candidates are running against Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, in Congressional District 8, which includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, has five opponents for Congressional District 4, which covers most of Douglas County outside of East Wenatchee.
See wenatcheeworld.com for more election coverage.