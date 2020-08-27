WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas county libraries will offer curbside library services coming this September.
Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s updated Safe Start plan for counties in modified Phase 1, curbside library services can now resume. NCW Libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties will offer curbside pickup and reopening book-return drops starting Sept. 14, according to district spokesperson Michelle McNiel. Mail Order Library services will also resume on the 14th.
Holds for library materials can be placed online or over the phone, and when their rental is available they can pick up from the library. Masks are required at pickup.
Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties have been offering curbside pickup since mid-August.
For those currently without a library card, the NCW Libraries offer an eCard option to still access materials. eCards can be used until a month after libraries physically open, giving cardholders a month to pick up a physical card. For more information, visit wwrld.us/libraryecard.