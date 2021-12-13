WENATCHEE — David Olson announced last week he is retiring from his position as Columbia Valley Community Health CEO after five years in the job.
Olson joined CVCH as its chief executive officer in June 2016, helping it grow significantly as well as expanding CVCH's community outreach, according to a CVCH news release. He also helped institute mobile health services through the Mobile Connect clinic and helped establish the New Path substance abuse disorder program.
"I am proud of my work at CVCH over the last five years," Olson said in the news release. "I am proud of what we've accomplished as a team on behalf of our patients and the communities we serve. We have an incredible team of providers and staff, and I wish them all the best as they continue the work that they do so well."
Manuel Navarro, CVCH chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO after Olson departs on Jan. 31.
Dr. Malcolm Butler announced in late November that he was stepping down as CVCH's chief medical officer to return to family practice. He also had been serving as the Chelan-Douglas Health District's health officer. Dr. Felipe Gutierrez has been selected to take his position at CVCH.
Columbia Valley Community Health provides services including a pharmacy, behavioral health and dental services, midwifery, pediatrics and more in the Wenatchee Valley and in Chelan. The nonprofit is a federally qualified community health care center, which means it must follow a set of requirements such as providing a sliding fee. It also receives funding from Health and Human Services.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.