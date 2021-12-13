Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — David Olson announced last week he is retiring from his position as Columbia Valley Community Health CEO after five years in the job.

David Olson

David Olson

Columbia Valley Community Health CEO

Olson joined CVCH as its chief executive officer in June 2016, helping it grow significantly as well as expanding CVCH's community outreach, according to a CVCH news release. He also helped institute mobile health services through the Mobile Connect clinic and helped establish the New Path substance abuse disorder program.

"I am proud of my work at CVCH over the last five years," Olson said in the news release. "I am proud of what we've accomplished as a team on behalf of our patients and the communities we serve. We have an incredible team of providers and staff, and I wish them all the best as they continue the work that they do so well."

Manuel Navarro

Manuel Navarro

Columbia Valley Community Health chief operating officer

Manuel Navarro, CVCH chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO after Olson departs on Jan. 31.

Dr. Malcolm Butler announced in late November that he was stepping down as CVCH's chief medical officer to return to family practice. He also had been serving as the Chelan-Douglas Health District's health officer. Dr. Felipe Gutierrez has been selected to take his position at CVCH.

Columbia Valley Community Health provides services including a pharmacy, behavioral health and dental services, midwifery, pediatrics and more in the Wenatchee Valley and in Chelan. The nonprofit is a federally qualified community health care center, which means it must follow a set of requirements such as providing a sliding fee. It also receives funding from Health and Human Services.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?