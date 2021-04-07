WENATCHEE — Columbia Valley Community Health is encouraging agricultural warehouses and orchardists to partner in order to vaccinate their workers on site.
CVCH is committed to using any Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate the hard-to-reach workers. The single-dose vaccine is expected to be distributed to the area soon, and vaccinations come at no cost to the company or individual, according to a CVCH news release.
"Meeting our patients where they are and eliminating barriers to care are core tenets that motivate all we do at CVCH," said CVCH CEO David Olson in the news release.
Agricultural companies interested in partnering with CVCH to vaccinate their workers on site can contact Katharine Bohm, CVCH marketing and communications relations manager, by phone or email. Reach out at Katharine.bohm@cvch.org, 509-664-3564