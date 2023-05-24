Cyclists on a Wenatchee community bicycle ride encounter obstacles in the bike lane on Cherry Street Tuesday evening, May 23, 2023. The ride was to highlight the bike friendly routes in Wenatchee as well as show areas needing improvements.
Mat Lyons, right, executive director for Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy and Development (TREAD), talks with participants in a Wenatchee community bike ride that started at Pybus Public Market Tuesday, May 23, 2023. TREAD sponsored the event.
Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy and Development (TREAD), a local outdoor recreation non-profit, on Tuesday hosted a community bike ride at Pybus Public Market to visit new cycling infrastructure and discuss future bikeway projects and needs. The group of seven made a large loop from the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail to Wenatchee Valley College, and back to Pybus Public Market.
TREAD executive director Mat Lyons said that TREAD “supports anything that has to do with outdoors.”
TREAD is a hub for different regional organizations to improve outdoor recreation sustainability and access in central Washington. TREAD collaborates with more than 50 organizations in Chelan and Douglas counties. Currently, TREAD helps 78 regional projects in the area, Lyons said.
