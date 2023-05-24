230524-newslocal-citycycletour 01.jpg
Cyclists on a Wenatchee community bicycle ride encounter obstacles in the bike lane on Cherry Street Tuesday evening, May 23, 2023. The ride was to highlight the bike friendly routes in Wenatchee as well as show areas needing improvements.

Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy and Development (TREAD), a local outdoor recreation non-profit, on Tuesday hosted a community bike ride at Pybus Public Market to visit new cycling infrastructure and discuss future bikeway projects and needs. The group of seven made a large loop from the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail to Wenatchee Valley College, and back to Pybus Public Market.

230524-newslocal-citycycletour 03.jpg

Cyclists turn onto Ninth Street in Wenatchee during the Cycle The City Community Bike Ride Tuesday evening, May 23, 2023.

TREAD executive director Mat Lyons said that TREAD “supports anything that has to do with outdoors.”

230524-newslocal-citycycletour 02.jpg

Mat Lyons, right, executive director for Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy and Development (TREAD), talks with participants in a Wenatchee community bike ride that started at Pybus Public Market Tuesday, May 23, 2023. TREAD sponsored the event.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

