Wenatchee Applarians hosted a Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday night that brought over 325 people to a decorated dance hall with cookies and punch, raffle prizes with many dolls as prizes, and a nail polish station. Reservations were required with a waiting list developing for the popular dance. The event at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center is the main fundraiser for the Apple Blossom Festival Queen Scholarship worth $10,000. It's the second year that the dance has been put on and the first since Covid-19 shut it down. Both the Apple Blossom Royal Court and Junior Royalty were on hand and dancing.
Dads, daughters, and dancing - Oh what a night
Don Seabrook
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
