LEAVENWORTH — A 60-year-old Texas man died climbing Aasgard Pass, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office reported Friday evening in a news release.
Dallas resident Robert Jake Colburn was found Friday at approximately the 7,300-foot level on Aasgard Pass by rescuers with Chelan County Mountain Rescue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colburn was last seen at 3 p.m.Thursday descending the pass on his way back to camp, the sheriff's office said. His son reported Colburn missing at 11:30 p.m.
Mountain rescuers on Friday were inserted into the Apline Lakes Wilderness and found Colburn at 1:30 p.m. He was hoisted from the scene by helicopter.
It appeared to rescuers that Colburn slipped and fell several hundred feet, the release said.