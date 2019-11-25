WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Police Department on Monday released dash cam footage of a Nov. 18 car chase through residential streets that involved a Kia Sorento driving over two power boxes, a fire hydrant and a stop sign.
About 3:13 p.m., the Kia, allegedly driven by Timothy M. Fryhover, 53, of Wenatchee, struck a parked car on Springwater Avenue and then left the scene, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
A Wenatchee police officer began following the Kia on Springwater and activated its emergency lights in an attempt to stop the Kia.
The video, which was released in response to a public records request from The Wenatchee World, shows the Kia drifting into street parking stalls and then drive over the roundabout at the intersection of Springwater and Western avenues.
Footage shows the Kia drive into the eastbound lane and nearly hit a westbound pickup truck towing a sedan before driving into an embankment as it attempted to turn south onto Woodward Drive. The pursuing officer is heard ordering the driver to stop the car, but the Kia reversed out of the embankment and continued south on Woodward.
The Kia clipped a mailbox at the intersection of Woodward and Fifth streets and then turned west onto Fifth. The Kia turned north onto Cedar Wood Lane where it ran over a stop sign, a fire hydrant and a power box.
The police officer hit the Kia as it turned onto Cedar Wood Place and then the Kia drove into another power box. The officer pinned the Kia in place with his patrol car and Fryhover was arrested shortly after.
Fryhover is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $100,000 bail. He’s charged in superior court with attempting to elude, DUI, hit and run and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
He’s due back in court Dec. 2 for arraignment and trial setting.