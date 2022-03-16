WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Tuesday announced a data breach that resulted in the loss of the personal and medical information of an undisclosed number of people.
The health district put out a notice at the bottom of its website on Tuesday, following the conclusion of a cybersecurity investigation on Feb. 12 which concluded that some information had been removed from its network in July, according to the news release.
The information includes full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth/death, financial account information and medical information — treatments, medical records, patient numbers, and/or health insurance policy information.
As of Tuesday, the health district is not aware of any reports of identify fraud or improper use of any information due to this incident, according to the news release.
Luke Davies, health district administrator, was not available for comment.
Individuals with questions concerning this incident should call (844) 626-1280 for a confidential, toll-free response line the health district has set up. The response line is available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the news release.
