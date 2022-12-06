WENATCHEE — Data breaches reported this year have impacted over 4.5 million Washingtonians, including over 100,000 residents of Chelan and Douglas counties and resulting in an ongoing class action lawsuit against the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
This year represents the second highest number of data breaches notified to the state Attorney General's Office since 2016 with a total of 150, according to the attorney general's 2022 data breach report.
Last year, however, represented a huge spike in the number of cyberattacks reported, 245, which was more than the previous five years combined.
Cyberattacks include any third party deliberately attempting to access any secured data via "cyber technology." The methods of attack include skimmers, spyware, phishing emails, ransomware and more, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Only data breaches that have affected the personal information of more than 500 Washingtonians are required to be reported to the state Attorney General's Office, according to state law.
This year, cyberattacks accounted for 68% of all data breaches with a total of 102. But this year's total still represents almost double the yearly average of 61 data breach notices between 2016 to 2021, according to the report.
Among the data breaches reported this year include the Chelan-Douglas Health District's data breach, which exposed the information of more than 100,000 people last year.
The state Attorney General's Office was notified of the breach in March.
The exposed information included full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and death, financial account information and medical information, like treatments, medical records, patient numbers, and health insurance policy information.
Health district officials sent letters to people whose information was exposed notifying them of the breach and recommending steps to take to protect their information and monitor finances.
The health district was also targeted twice in May 2021, but both times no information was believed to have been stolen or at risk.
In one instance, the FBI contacted the health district informing them that a group coordinating ransomware attacks had found vulnerabilities in their computer system.
A class action complaint filed in June in Chelan County Superior Court alleges that the health district failed to address their security vulnerabilities — falling short of their obligations and causing damage to those whose information was exposed.
The damage includes experiencing a "substantial uptick in the number and frequency of spam telephone calls related to medical services" and "multiple telephone calls from a person impersonating a representative from (the health district)," along with emotional distress.
The complaint was filed in June by Sarah Nunley, a Chelan County resident, and Michelle Slater, a Douglas County resident.
The health district have twice filed to have the complaint dismissed since the plaintiffs have not stated a claim upon which relief can be granted, according to court documents.
They claim that the plaintiffs have not alleged an injury that is recognized in court, and even if they did, "(the health district does) not owe plaintiffs duty to protect their information from the alleged harm," according to court documents.
And an increased risk of identify of theft or monitoring costs is not recognized as a compensable injury, according to the motion to dismiss.
"Plaintiffs have not suffered identity theft and their social security numbers have not been exposed, and Washington courts have never recognized remedies for harms not yet realized," according to court documents filed by the health district. "Plaintiffs may have a claim at some point, but they do not have a claim now, and, as a result, their negligence claim fails as a matter of law."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone