WENATCHEE — Data breaches reported this year have impacted over 4.5 million Washingtonians, including over 100,000 residents of Chelan and Douglas counties and resulting in an ongoing class action lawsuit against the Chelan-Douglas Health District.

This year represents the second highest number of data breaches notified to the state Attorney General's Office since 2016 with a total of 150, according to the attorney general's 2022 data breach report.

Cyberattacks in the state
Download PDF State Attorney General's Office 2022 report


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

