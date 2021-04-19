WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Executive Director Dawn Davies announced Monday she plans to retire from her longtime position in June.
Davies was hired by the Wenatchee-based nonprofit animal shelter and pet adoption agency in April 2011 after two decades in sales and marketing.
“It’s very humbling to have been a part of this growth,” Davies said in a news release. “I am grateful to our amazing staff, volunteers, board of directors and community for believing in me. This journey has given me a lifetime of memories and stories.”
The humane society’s board of directors recently completed a nationwide search for its next executive director and will announce Davies’ successor early next month. Davies will stay aboard until June 15.
She originally planned to retire in 2020, but delayed her decision due to COVID-19.
“So much of my heart is invested in this organization,” Davies said. “When the world as we knew it changed in 2020, I knew that I had to stay to keep the Humane Society strong and well-funded.”