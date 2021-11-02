Offers go here

featured top story

Day of the Dead in Wenatchee: Remembering lost loved ones and passing on traditions

WENATCHEE — From sugar skulls to marigolds, residents across Wenatchee are honoring their lost loved ones.

The homages are part of Día de los Muertos celebrations. The holiday, a mix of European and Indigenous Mexican traditions, takes place each Nov. 1 and 2.

Passing on traditions

211102-newslocal-dayofdead 01.jpg
Buy Now

Beatriz Mata, far right, photographs the altar she set up in the front of her house on Methow Street in Wenatchee with her daughter Enedina, in the silver coat. Their display was one of 17 visited by people on a Day of the Dead walking tour presented by Parque Padrinos Monday night.

When Beatriz Mata was a little girl, her mom would explain the significance of Día de los Muertos and the meaning behind different traditions.

The marigold flowers were to help guide spirits back to this world, burning incense would let them know their living family members were waiting for them; and at midnight, each spirit came to gather the ofrendas, or offerings, that their family members had lovingly left on altars.

Decades later and a country away, Mata remembers celebrating the holiday in her home state of Michoacan, Mexico. For her and her family, the day included going to the cemetery to take flowers to her brother and grandparents’ graves before attending mass. Later, they’d make atole, a hot corn-based drink, and tamales before ending the night with a bonfire.

211102-newslocal-dayofdead 02.jpg
Buy Now

Beatriz Mata's altar on Methow Street in Wenatchee honored her husband's grandparents, above, and her mother.

Despite the time and distance, she’s trying to keep those traditions alive. This year she made an altar honoring her mom and her husband’s grandparents with some of their favorite foods.

“Just like I learned my mom’s traditions, I want my daughters and sons to follow the same traditions,” Mata said in Spanish. “So we can continue our tradition as a Latino people.”

Remembering lost loved ones

It’s been about a year since Martin Torres lost his grandfather to COVID complications. Torres said with bad air quality during wildfire seasons, there wasn’t a lot the doctors could do to help him.

211102-newslocal-dayofdead 03.jpg

Martin Torres helped set up an altar honoring his grandfather for the Day of the Dead outside his family home in Wenatchee.

“It’s a big thing with me because I was really close to my grandpa,” he said. But honoring his grandpa on Día de los Muertos has brought him some comfort.

“This brings me a little bit closer to him,” Torres said. “The fact that we were able to do this, it’s something I can feel joy about.”

A shared experience

Parque Padrino members Rosario Gonzalez and Ivonne López, a Wenatchee High senior, helped organize a guided walking tour of different altars in South Wenatchee on Monday and decided to create an altar remembering migrants who died crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Although neither has lost a loved one, they both have personal experiences with immigration.

Rosario Gonzalez

Rosario Gonzalez

“I felt seen because the majority or many of us who are here and who are Mexican come from immigrant parents,” López said in Spanish. “The important part of this celebration is remembering where we come from and who we come from and to show the world that our loved ones who have died were here in this world and they contributed something here.”

Gonzalez and López added to the altar a number of things migrants typically bring with them, like fruit, and one thing they often lack: water. Hundreds die trying to make it on foot from Mexico each year — many from dehydration. The altar also included a number of candles that were not lit.

“It’s a symbol that their lights and their dreams were put out, “ Gonzalez said in Spanish.

Sharing memories

Beatriz Escalera’s altar always includes pieces of candy. It’s a tradition her parents started. They’d go trick-or-treating on Halloween and would save some for Día de los Muertos the next day.

The candy, along with a photo and a candle, were a tribute to Escalera’s sister, who drowned at 2 years old. Her children now take part in the tradition, telling those who visit the altar to take a piece of candy with them.

Marivel Escalera, Beatriz’s daughter, was also excited to remember her grandmother, who passed away four months ago due to complications with a surgery. The altar was a chance to remember some of the things she loved in life.

“When I went over there and visited her, she would love to go get her tortillas. She would never be able to eat without them,” Marivel Escalera said.

A cultural revival

Last year Eduardo Ramirez made a Día de los Muertos altar for the first time since he immigrated to the U.S. from Guanajuato, Mexico. This year his family’s altar is a little bigger, and they plan to expand it even more next year.

“Just in the past two years the culture has started to come here more strongly,” Ramirez said in Spanish. “The younger generation doesn’t know too much about it, but now it seems like they’re becoming more interested.”

Ramirez, a musician, attributed the cultural revival to social media and recent movies like “Coco” as well as a sense of clarity about what really matters during the pandemic.

“We always told them about it, but they didn’t pay much attention,” he said. “But now when they see everything, they get excited.”

He said it’s a great feeling being able to share the tradition with his kids. This year, their altar is dedicated to Ramirez’s mother.

Although he thinks about her often, he said he feels closer to her when he’s able to look at her photos and reflect on some of the things she loved during life: Coca-Cola, the Virgin of Guadalupe, peanuts.

Día de los Muertos
Buy Now

Eduardo Ramirez and his family dedicated an altar to his mother, in the photo, and included a number of her favorite things: the Virgin of Guadalupe, peanuts and cookies. 

“And kids see this and get excited and they start asking questions (about her),” he said. “It’s a way to get to know her, even if they didn’t know her in life.”

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

