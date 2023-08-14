Telecommunicator (copy)

A 911 dispatcher answers calls on the dispatch floor.

WENATCHEE — RiverCom 911’s move to the Confluence Technology Center “came to a dead end,” recently with a negative structural analysis of the center.

The emergency dispatch center has outgrown its current location on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department building, as previously reported by The Wenatchee World. Earlier this year, RiverCom leaders hired Pacific Engineering & Design to analyze the CTC to determine if it could be upgraded to meet Risk Category IV requirements.

unnamed.jpeg

Doug Jones


