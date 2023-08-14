The emergency dispatch center has outgrown its current location on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department building, as previously reported by The Wenatchee World. Earlier this year, RiverCom leaders hired Pacific Engineering & Design to analyze the CTC to determine if it could be upgraded to meet Risk Category IV requirements.
After a preliminary review, Pacific Engineering performed “a complete structure analysis using 100% of current IBC (International Building Code) snow, seismic, and wind loads applicable to a Risk Category IV structure.” This category is “considered to be essential in that their continuous use is needed, particularly in response to disasters, such as hospitals, fire stations, police stations and emergency vehicle garages,” according to consulting and testing firm Froehling & Robertson Inc.
“The structural analysis for the CTC indicated retrofitting it to meet required Risk Category 4 standards would not be feasible,” wrote Doug Jones, RiverCom executive director, in an email.
Specifically, the report July 17 said the CTC had “structural irregularities … and limitations of its seismic force resisting elements,” and “an extensive and significant level of retrofit work would be required to make the structure qualify as a Risk Category IV building.” Specifically, that includes “the building configuration has both a non-parallel system irregularity and an extreme torsional irregularity, caused primarily by the orientation of the stairwells.”
Additionally, “several discrepancies were found in the existing structural drawings that, in the absence of as built drawings, may require additional investigation and testing to finalize specific retrofit requirements.”
“It is important to note that while the building does not meet Risk Category IV requirements, it does not mean the building has structural deficiencies,” wrote Stacie de Mestre, port director of economic development and capital projects, in a memo to commissioners. “The CTC building is likely classified as a Risk Category III building.”
Risk category III “buildings include relatively large numbers of occupants because of the overall size of the building. They also include uses that pose an elevated life-safety hazard to the occupants such as public assembly, schools or colleges.” They’re also “identified as nonessential by the code and are generally classified based on number of occupants,” according to Froehling & Robertson Inc.
“The Risk Category 4 requirement for communication centers pretty much rules out any existing commercial space so we are back to exploring available commercial land to purchase or lease to build a new facility on,” Jones wrote.
“Since it makes sense that communication centers and other critical services buildings meet higher structural thresholds to ensure continued operations during disaster events, we are okay with moving away from the CTC option,” he continued. “We want to be able to continue our critical mission of answering 911 calls and dispatching emergency services to meet community needs especially during disaster events when the community needs us most. We greatly appreciate CDRPA’s (port’s) commitment to work with us in considering the CTC option and hope to explore other options with them in the future.”
De Mestre said RiverCom asked about another parcel owned by the port, across the street from the CTC.
The port would build “a core and shell building on one of our parcels across from the CTC. The building would be built to risk category IV standards, Rivercom would lease space, and Rivercom would complete their build out,” she wrote in an email. “The Port has asked Rivercom to exhaust private sector partnerships/options before we proceed with further exploring this option.”
“If, for some reason, it doesn’t work, they can come back and we can work with them,” said port CEO Jim Kuntz.
The emergency service center is also looking at other locations, such as near Pangborn Memorial Airport, outside East Wenatchee, and near the Washington State Patrol’s office in Olds Station, de Mestre said.
Pacific Engineering’s findings to the port also read that it had “not proceeded with further calculations or specifications of the required work involved. If additional clarification or specification of the required retrofit work is requested, we are available to provide additional calculations and information.”
