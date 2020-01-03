WENATCHEE — Beginning and mid-career writers have until Tuesday to register for Write on the River's seven-class seminar "Creating the Novel."
Classes will be held at novelist Kay Kenyon's home in Wenatchee every other Wednesday evening starting Feb. 12.
The cost is $300, and applicants must submit a 15-page writing sample. Topics covered will include concept, characters, plot, narrative techniques and staying focused, as well as writing critiques.
For details on the course and applying, visit wwrld.us/35ipcYr.