SPOKANE — Your chance to spend the night in Washington's picturesque Enchantments within the Alpine Lakes Wilderness is drawing to a close.

The application period for the permit lottery closes Saturday at 11:59 p.m. (PST). Lottery results will be available March 17.

Between May 15 and Oct. 31 a permit is required to spend the night in the Enchantments.

The highly sought after permits are selected randomly in the annual lottery. A small number of permits are held and issued daily throughout the season from the Leavenworth Ranger Station. Demand is usually higher than supply.

Visit recreation.gov/permits/233273 to apply. There is a $6 application fee.

