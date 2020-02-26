SPOKANE — Your chance to spend the night in Washington's picturesque Enchantments within the Alpine Lakes Wilderness is drawing to a close.
The application period for the permit lottery closes Saturday at 11:59 p.m. (PST). Lottery results will be available March 17.
Between May 15 and Oct. 31 a permit is required to spend the night in the Enchantments.
The highly sought after permits are selected randomly in the annual lottery. A small number of permits are held and issued daily throughout the season from the Leavenworth Ranger Station. Demand is usually higher than supply.
Visit recreation.gov/permits/233273 to apply. There is a $6 application fee.