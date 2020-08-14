LEAVENWORTH — A hiker was airlifted Thursday from The Enchantments after showing symptoms of heat stroke.
The woman was hiking in the area of Prusik Pass in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness with a group of six when she began to feel dehydrated, said Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The group was attempting to hike the Enchantment Loop, a roughly 20-mile hike on the Snow Lakes Trail and Colchuck Lake Trail. She began suffering from heat stroke and help was requested via beacon about 2:45 p.m.
A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter landed nearby and she was flown out within about 45 minutes of the call to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, Magnussen said.
She was transported by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. Her condition was not known but Magnussen said she was mobile and able to climb into the helicopter under her own power.
The woman's name and home town were not available.