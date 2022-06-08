LEAVENWORTH — Motorists should expect delays to their trips between Leavenworth and Peshastin beginning on June 13 as workers address a rock slope with a history of active rockfall.
The rock slope is located on U.S. Highway 2 at milepost 102.5, west of the Stage Road intersection near Peshastin, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Full stop closures in this section will be necessary due to the proximity of the slope to the highway, according to the news release. The contractor will conduct rock scaling activities from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for up to two days starting on Monday.
Motorists can expect full closures of 20 minutes. After 11:30 a.m., traffic will be limited to one-lane flagger-controlled traffic with delays, according to the news release.
After the rock scaling, the contractor will use rock dowels and shotcrete — a method of applying concrete to a vertical surface — to stabilize the slope face and mitigate erosion.
This work is scheduled for 11 working days. Traffic will be limited to one-lane with delays up to 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The project is scheduled to conclude before July 4, but delays could push this date, according to a county news release.
