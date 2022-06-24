Demonstrators rally in Wenatchee to support abortion rights after Roe v. Wade decision

WENATCHEE — Lori Nitchals says she saw women wheeled into the hospital after having illegal abortions in her youth. When she was 19, the right to have access to safe abortion was protected nationwide through Roe v. Wade.
And 49 years later, she saw the landmark decision overturned.
“This is unbelievable,” she said at a demonstration Friday afternoon. Nitchals was one of about 150 people at Memorial Park at the corner of Orondo and Chelan avenues. “I never thought I’d have to do this again.”
When Nitchals was asked about a fear the court would roll back other rights, she held her sign that read, “they won’t stop at Roe.”
Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho planned the demonstration. It was one of many across the country and included members of Wenatchee Pride, the NCW YWCA, and NCW Democrats. These groups were among several that signed a statement denouncing the Supreme Court’s decision.
Organizers said there will be another demonstration in Memorial Park at noon Saturday.
There did not appear to be demonstrations in the Wenatchee Valley Friday in favor of the court’s decision. Around 12:30 p.m., there were no demonstrators in front of the Wenatchee Planned Parenthood. There were also no counter demonstrators at Friday evening’s rally. Leaders of the Wenatchee Valley’s active anti-abortion community couldn’t be reached for comment.
Drivers passing by Friday’s protest at the park honked their car horns and waved in support.
Among the crowd was 78-year-old Madelyn Carol, who was in her late 20s when Roe v. Wade was decided. Carol said she cried after seeing Friday’s court decision.
“I’m so angry, but I’m going to use that anger and turn it into a positive,” she said. “I’ll be here as long as it takes.”
At the demonstration, Carol made a sign that read, “I am 78 yrs old & why am I doing this again?”
Other demonstrators waved signs with different sayings on them. Several read, “Healthcare is a human right” and “Women’s rights are human rights.”
The demonstrators chanted several times, repeating phrases like, “My body, my choice; you will not silence my voice” as a group.
“Washington state needs to protect itself,” said Gov. Jay Inslee, who was in the Wenatchee Valley on Friday.
“We’re on our own and we have to protect ourselves against a threat that exists and will exist to women’s right of choice in the state of Washington,” Inslee said, adding Republican legislators should commit to a constitutional amendment that guarantees a woman’s right to choose.
“I’m calling on them to step up to protect women’s rights. I’m not optimistic they’re going to do so, but they should,” Inslee said. “They’re out of touch with Washingtonians across the state of Washington and I don’t believe they’re up to the task of protecting women in this state.”
Carol said she doesn’t think Friday’s decision will settle the national discussion.
“We lost 50 years. We’ve got to gain it back,” she said. “I know we can do it. It’s just getting off our butts and doing it.”