NCW — The Department of Ecology issued fines for two instances of burning prohibited materials in North Central Washington.
The department issued $2.1 million in environmental penalties greater than $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, part of its regular enforcement activity, according to a Monday press release.
Two NCW incidents made the list. PNW Property Ventures of East Wenatchee was fined $8,500 on Dec. 23 for burning materials “in violation of their agricultural burn permit, including demolition debris from a structure,” according to the department’s website.
The materials included plastics, insulation, asphalt roofing materials, rubber hoses, appliances, painted lumber and household garbage.
David Ewing of Soap Lake was fined $3,000 on Nov. 1 for burning materials “in an unattended outdoor fire, prompting emergency response,” according to the website. It was the fourth occurrence of an illegal burn at the property.
Collected funds go to the state's general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts.