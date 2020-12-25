LEAVENWORTH — A short pursuit through Leavenworth led to the Friday arrest of an Everett man who was wanted on suspicion of felony assault.
Snohomish County deputies pursued Edwin Vazquez Flores, 27, but lost him heading eastbound on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass, said Sgt. Jerry Moore with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Vasquez Flores was suspected to be armed with a knife in his Toyota Camry and was fleeing after a domestic violence incident in Everett.
RiverCom Dispatch notified Chelan County deputies that Vasquez Flores was driving their way at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, he said. Deputies spotted him traveling over 100 mph near milepost 95 on Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon.
Deputies used a precision immobilization technique — also unknown as a PIT maneuver — to stop Vasquez Flores, he said. Vasquez Flores tried to run away, jumping over a guard rail, before being arrested at roughly 12:30 a.m. Friday near Safeway.
He was treated for “minor injuries at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. Snohomish County deputies took the man to Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of assault first degree and two counts of felony harassment threats to kill.
The sheriff’s office requested a review of the use of force by deputies in the arrest of the Everett man. That investigation will be conducted by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Chance said in a Friday afternoon news release.