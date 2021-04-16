EAST WENATCHEE — A Douglas County deputy was honored this week for helping a homeless man find a legal campsite and offering him cash.
Cpl. Thomas Williams on April 5 was dispatched to the East Wenatchee Grange Hall on Sunset Highway in response to a trespassing complaint, Sheriff Kevin Morris wrote in a commendation letter.
The man had set up a tent on the north side of the property and was homeless, in large part due to the pandemic. Williams learned the man was waiting for a stimulus check to pay his way to Missouri, Morris wrote.
Williams drove the man to two campsites until they found one with vacancy and then took him to an appointment and gave him $40 to help pay for the campsite and food.
“Although the actions you took during this event are not necessarily unique to how you regularly conduct yourself, I feel it warrants special attention,” Morris wrote. “You not only appropriately mitigated the complaint received, you showed exceptional compassion and leadership by helping those in need.”
Morris awarded Williams with an Award of Merit on Thursday.
Williams joined the sheriff’s office in 2014 and is a graduate of Eastmont High School.