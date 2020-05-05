EAST WENATCHEE — Authorities have identified the law enforcement officer who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside East Wenatchee two weeks ago as Douglas County deputy Nicholas English.
English shot Thomas M. Mathes III after officers were dispatched about 11:06 p.m. April 21 to the 2500 block of Norma Lane between East Wenatchee and Rock Island for an open 911 call, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
A 28-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with Thomas M. Mathes III and a 33-year-old woman, who lives with the 28-year-old, SIU said. At some point during the altercation, Mathes armed himself with a handgun.
Mathes lived in Wenatchee but was from Mesa, Arizona, according to his Facebook account.
SIU has released few details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.
A responding deputy told RiverCom dispatchers of a gun and asked for backup at 11:16 p.m. and then reported shots fired at 11:21 p.m., recorded scanner traffic shows.
English, 26, was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 2017, SIU said Tuesday in a news release. He was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as the department's top traffic and DUI enforcement officer.
Prior to his career in law enforcement he served three years of active duty in the U.S. Army.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but SIU has taken statements from all known witnesses. Anyone with information related to the shooting but has not spoken with investigators is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn with Wenatchee Police at 888-4251.