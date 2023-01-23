WATERVILLE — Authorities say a homicide Saturday on Badger Mountain Road was witnessed by a father and daughter as the man taught the girl to drive in the snow.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives authorities believe Dalton Scott Potter, 27, shot to death Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, and then shot at the father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road.



